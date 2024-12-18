Being on the water was her happy place

OLD SAYBROOK, — Nancy Jean Nicholas (nee Joseph) of Old Saybrook, CT passed away unexpectedly with her husband and family by her side on December 10 after a brief illness.

She was the beloved wife of Richard J. Nicholas. Born in Boston to George Joseph and Dorothy Joseph (Moses), Nancy grew up in Wakefield and spent her summers on Cape Cod. The ocean was truly in her veins. Nancy was a varsity cheerleader at Wakefield High School and graduated from Wakefield High and then Lasell University in Newton.

Most of Nancy’s professional career was in CT rising through the customer service and finance ranks at The Southern New England Telephone Company (SNET). She then started her own business The Paper Trail in Guilford, CT. As a proud and hands-on owner Nancy really enjoyed working with her customers for fine stationery, gifts and invitations. Her exquisite taste was evident in her selections and in all aspects of her life.

After many years in Guilford, Nancy and Rich moved to Old Saybrook to enjoy Long Island Sound and the Connecticut River especially on their boat “Moonstruck”. Being on the water was definitely a happy place for Nancy and Rich.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents and her sister Marlene. She is survived by her husband; sister Terry (Richard) of Richmond, VA; and brother Robert (Denise) of Methuen, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and friends, all of whom she loved dearly.

Her smile always lit up any room she was in and she will be missed deeply by all who knew her but most significantly by her husband who loved her with all his heart. Nancy loved cats even though she was allergic to most of them.

Donations in her name may be made to Forgotten Felines in Westbrook, CT. Services were private and arranged by The Swan Funeral Home in Old Saybrook. Entombment was at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven, CT.