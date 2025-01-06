Loving mom and nonni

WAKEFIELD — Following a joyful 90th birthday celebration and a special Christmas surrounded by her cherished family, Joan Sciaba passed away peacefully at home on January 1.

Joan was born on November 26, 1934 in Wakefield, one of two daughters of the late Francesco and Jenowefa (Santoro) Sampieri. She was married for 61 years to her devoted husband Paul formerly of Nahant who predeceased her. The couple married in 1959 and made their home in Wakefield where they raised their three children. The Sciaba household was filled with love, laughter and wonderful memories as they instilled in their children a strong foundation of values and character. Together, Joan and Paul built a life rich with devoted friends and family.

Affectionately known as “Joanie”, she graduated from Wakefield High School in 1952 where she was voted “Wittiest” and “Class Chatterbox” by her peers. Her humor and thoughtfulness shone in the handwritten notes and poems she lovingly crafted for friends and family. Joan was universally adored and her children often heard, “We love your mom” from all who knew her. During a recent hospital stay, staff fondly named her their “rent-a-grandma” for her gracious smile, pleasant demeanor and heartfelt conversations. Joan’s humility, selflessness and care for others defined her life,and she went above and beyond as a wife, mother, friend and grandmother.

Joan took great joy in gardening, cooking, baking, sewing and crafting, all the things that make a house a home. As a proud Italian grandmother or “Nonni,” her greatest pleasure was showering her grandchildren with love, attention and compassion. She cherished hearing about their lives and adventures, always offering a listening ear and wise advice.

Joan is survived by her children Paul Jr., his wife Leanne and her son Grant; Lee Lentz and her husband Tony; and is predeceased by her son Gregg. Joan was the beloved Nonni to her six grandchildren: Zach, Dylan, Anthony, Alden, Melanie and Andrew. She also shared her life with her beloved family dogs throughout the years: Dusty, Alex, Benny and Winston who brought her much joy. A special thanks to Tufts Medical Center Proger 6, Wakefield Fire and Care Dimensions of Danvers for their compassion and care.

Joan lived her life with boundless energy, grace and a pure heart, lighting up every room she entered.

Relatives and friends are invited to honor Joan during visiting hours at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, January 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Thursday, January 9 at 10 a.m. There will be a private interment at Forest Glade Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gregg Sciaba Scholarship Fund and mailed c/o Eastern Bank, 45 Salem St., Lynnfield, MA 01940. For online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.