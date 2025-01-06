Retired pilot who had a passion for sports cars and all things mechanical

WAKEFIELD — Robert “Gary” Noble of Wakefield passed away January 2 surrounded by family after a long courageous battle with Frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Gary was born in Beverly on August 6, 1953. He was the son of the late Robert and Shirley Noble.

Gary graduated from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Phoenix, AZ with a degree in Aeronautical Science. After graduating, he flew commercial airlines for Vermont Airlines, Coral Air in Saint Croix U.S. Virgin Islands, Empire Airlines, Piedmont Airlines, US Air and eventually retired as a Captain from American Airlines.

Gary particularly enjoyed flying commercial 737 airplanes and was one of the very few pilots worldwide who had logged over 20,000 hours of flying time on the 737. A highlight of his career was the time he spent instructing and training Navy pilots participating in the Navy Blue Angels flight program.

Gary had a passion for all things mechanical and enjoyed owning and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. He also had a passion for sports cars and owned many over the years including Corvettes and Camaros. Gary spent many years living in Jacksonville, FL on his cabin cruiser. He also enjoyed many years of living in Orange Park, FL in a beautiful home he designed and had custom built for himself.

He is survived by his loving sister Marilyn Fowler and her husband William of Reading; cherished niece Alison Contarino and her husband Anthony of Wilmington; and beloved nephew Nathaniel Fowler and his wife Alissa of Rowayton, CT. Gary was also the loving great uncle of Olivia and Anthony Jr (AJ) Contarino; and Grayson and Winter Fowler. He is also survived by his close friends Perry and Angela Christopoulos, Pat Golini and Rick Norton.

Funeral and internment at Beechbrook Cemetery in Gloucester will be private and there will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gary’s memory to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at AFTD, 2700 Horizon Dr., Ste 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406, theaftd.org. Visit douglassfuneralhome.com.