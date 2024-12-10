Pet lover who enjoyed the holidays and Saco, Maine

SALEM — Ms. Judith Ann “Judy” Boutiette, 63 of Salem, formerly of Wakefield passed away suddenly at her home on Sunday, September 29. Born in Worcester, Judith was the daughter of the late Richard and Helen (Rembiszewski) Boutiette. Raised and educated in Wakefield where she graduated from Wakefield High school and later attended Fisher College, Suffolk University and Boston Univerisity where she graduated with a Master’s degree in Social work. She held many positions as an administrator and outreach worker for The American Cancer society, The United way, FCP Inc. and most recently the Lafayette Rehabilitation center. She also was the secretary for the Wakefield School Commit- tee.

Judy very much enjoyed spending time with her friends and family celebrating the holidays in Grafton at The Polish club. She loved times visiting Camp Ellis beach in Saco, ME with trips to Old Orchard beach. She was a pet lover from an early age caring for many animals growing up and later being a proud parent of the many dogs and cats she adopted.

Judy is survived by her brother John Boutiette of Watertown and her adorable pup Cody.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Judy’s celebration of life which will be held at Forest Glade cemetery, Lowell St. in Wakefield at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 13 followed by a reception at The Bear Hill Golf club in Stoneham at 1 p.m. For those wishing to attend the reception

please rsvp to jbouti51@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy’s memory may be made to MSPCA_Northeast Animal shelter in Salem. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit odonnellfuneralservice.com.