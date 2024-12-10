Enjoyed being a homemaker and took pride in her children

WILMINGTON — Lucille F. (Sciola) Medeiros fondly known as “Lucy”, age 92 of Wilmington passed away peacefully on December 7.

Lucy was born on May 27, 1932, in Beverly; she was the cherished daughter of the late Domenic and Florence (Parisella) Sciola. Lucy was raised in Beverly with her three older brothers and graduated from Beverly High School with the Class of 1950.

Lucy married “the love of her life” John A. Medeiros on October 21, 1962. They lived in Somerville for a short time before settling in Wilmington in 1970 where they raised their loving three children Linda, Lisa and John, Jr. Lucy enjoyed her role as a homemaker and took pride in her home and children.

In her younger years, Lucy enjoyed crosswords and always had a book on hand. She enjoyed most music and had quite the collection of 45’s from Frank Sinatra to Johnny Mathis and the likes. Later, her CD collection included Carrie Underwood and Josh Groban. Lucy was a true fan of the Hallmark Channel and looked forward to the Christmas specials. In her later years as a resident of Windsor Place, Lucy could often be found at nightly Bingo.

Lucy was a kind and loving wife and mother. She embraced her role as “Nana” and was so proud of all of her grandchildren. She was a cherished Aunt Lu to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Lucy was a well-loved neighbor on Marcus Rd. She will be so missed by all of her family and friends.

Lucy was the beloved wife of the late John A. Medeiros; devoted mother of Linda Medeiros of Arlington; Lisa Carino and her husband George of Wakefield; and John Medeiros, Jr. of Derry, NH; loving “Nana” of G. Matthew Carino, Julia Carino, Justin Carino, Lily Medeiros and John Medeiros, III; dear sister of the late John Sciola and his late wife Betty; the late Anthony Sciola and his late wife Angela; and the late Joseph Sciola and his wife Ginny of Beverly. Lucy is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.

Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., Rte. 62, Wilmington on Monday, December 16 at 9:30 a.m. immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, December 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. Visit nicholsfuneralhome.com.