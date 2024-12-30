SALEM, NH — Mary B. (Walsh) Zagarella of Salem, NH formerly of Wakefield passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on December 26.

Born on October 4, 1933 to the late Charles and Margaret Walsh. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years Joseph S.R. Zagarella. Mary was a loving mother to Mary DeMarco and her husband Raymond of Reading; Joseph Zagarella of Woburn; Patricia Sozio and the late Angelo of Wakefield; Linda Kelly and her husband Kevin of Salem, NH; Laura Kaddaras and her husband George of Wakefield; Pauline McDonnell and her husband Brian of Salem, NH; and the late Teresa Russo of Salisbury. She was the sister of Rita Palmisano of Methuen. She was blessed with 24 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Mary was loved by everyone who knew her and will be missed every minute of every day.

A funeral Mass will be held privately for her family. Arrangements were in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. Visit mcdonaldfs.com.