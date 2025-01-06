Enjoyed traveling, golf and reading

WAKEFIELD — Patricia (Pat) G. Fortier, 76 of Wakefield passed away on December 31 surrounded by her loving family at Lahey Hospital, Burlington.

Patricia was the beloved daughter of Henry H. Stoney and Grace R. (Murphy) Stoney. Pat had an enjoyable and successful career that spanned 46 years with Shawmut Bank as it emerged with Fleet Bank and Bank of America.

Pat enjoyed traveling with family, trips with her girlfriends, golf where she posted a hole in one and reading. She was happiest when spending time with family and friends. She was well loved by all who knew her. If you were lucky enough to know her, you had a friend for life.

She will be incredibly missed by her brother Richard F. Stoney and his wife Carol of Middletown, OH; sister Janet R. Mathison and husband Gary of Melrose; nieces and nephews: Geoffrey Mathison, Emily Bollen, Kelly Abraham, Kyle Stoney, Stephanie Pedersen and Elizabeth Pear; stepdaughters Cheryl Fortier of Winchester and Lauren Fortier of Colorado; step granddaughter Marlena as well as her great nieces and nephew. She is also survived by her dear friend Michael Bridges of Melrose.

At the request of the family, Pat’s funeral services will be private. Those who wish to make a memorial donation in Pat’s name can donate to Make a Wish Foundation, 1702 E. Highland Ave. Suite 499, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Arrangements are under the direction of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield. Visit mcdonaldfs.com.