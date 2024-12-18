Enjoyed cars, technology and traveling along with Boston Red Sox and NE Patriots

WAKEFIELD — Paul Tarallo passed away on December 15 with his family by his side. Paul was born and raised in Waltham to the late Edmund Tarallo and Angelina Tarallo (Mele). He went to Waltham High School and graduated from Northeastern University where he received a bachelor of science degree in education.

Paul was a valued long-term employee with Bank of America having celebrated 35 years with the company. He oversaw well over 100 employees as a Senior Vice President before falling ill to a massive stroke in 2009 that left him paralyzed.

Paul was a kind and caring man who put his family above all else. He kept his calm and gentle demeanor throughout significant struggles. He loved the Boston Red Sox and was an avid viewer of the New England Patriots. Some of his passions included cars, technology and traveling. He was deeply loved by his family and will be so greatly missed.

Paul is survived by his devoted wife Bobbie Tarallo (Lahey); his loving children Lauren McHugh (Tarallo) and husband Garrett McHugh of Raynham; and Lisa Tarallo of Wakefield. Grandfather of beloved Lyla McHugh. Brother of Ed Tarallo and his wife Mila Tarallo of Waltham as well as many nieces and nephews.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Friday, December 20 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, December 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.