WAKEFIELD — Karen A. (Larsen) Lamson, longtime resident of Wakefield passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15 at the age of 71.

Born on September 28, 1953, Karen was one of two children of the late Roy and Doreen (Vaughan) Larsen. Karen grew up in Malden where she fostered her vibrant spirit and deep compassion for others. A proud graduate of Malden High School, she continued her education at Malden Hospital School of Nursing where she embarked on a lifelong journey dedicated to caring for others.

Karen’s career as a Registered Nurse which spanned an impressive 38 years was more than just a profession; it defined her and was a testament to her unwavering commitment to her patients. Her warmth, intelligence and keen sense of humor made her a cherished figure among colleagues and patients alike. Karen retired from Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital leaving behind a legacy of kindness and professionalism that will not be forgotten.

In May 1984, Karen joyfully married her husband Bill whom she had met during nursing school. Together, they built a wonderful life filled with love and laughter. Karen was an extraordinary mother to her sons William and Eric. Her love for her family knew no bounds and she cherished every moment spent with them, particularly during weekend trips to their family cabin at Lake Winnipesaukee where countless memories were made.

Karen’s spirit shone brightly, characterized by her caring nature, self-starting attitude and readiness to support her children in all their endeavors. Above all, she adored being a grandmother, reveling in each moment spent with her grandchild and creating a legacy of love that will live on in their hearts.

Karen will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her love and laughter will forever echo in the lives she touched.

Karen was the beloved wife of the late William J. “Bill” Lamson with whom she shared 38 years of marriage. Devoted mother of William J. Lamson II and his wife Alexandra of Easley, SC; and Eric R. Lamson of Wakefield. Dear sister of Kenneth Larsen and his significant other Kathy Norton of Athol. Proud grandmother of Corinne Lamson and a grandson on the way. Cherished aunt of her nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather for visiting hours at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Thursday, December 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Friday for her funeral service celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment in Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. For online tribute, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.