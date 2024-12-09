Avid car enthusiast

WAKEFIELD — Pierino “Peter” Moretti was born in Gallo, Italy on February 16, 1940. His family emigrated to the United Stated in 1956 to Wakefield where he has called his home until his passing on December 2.

Peter attended Wakefield High School and after graduation held a few various jobs which led him to Masonry. He was part of the Masons Union before he started his own business in his mid-twenties with many years of success until his retirement at the age of 78. He married in 1964 and had two children, a son and a daughter. His children and his beloved dog Rusty of 14 years were the greatest loves of his life. To know him was to love him even with his old-school mentality and unwavering values.

Peter was an avid car enthusiast. His prize possession was a 1968 Corvette Stingray custom built by himself and his son that was entered into car shows around the country and won various awards through the World of Wheels circuit in the 1980’s. He owned several muscle cars and loved working on with his son Peter. He had a fondness to motorcycles and one of his favorites was a custom-built chopper he built on nights and weekends in the basement of his home.

Peter is survived by his loving daughter Annemarie “Anna” Moretti and her husband Paul Sartanowicz of Wakefield; his beloved grandson Jacob Sartanowicz of Wakefield; his granddaughter Victoria Moretti of Salem, NH; his brother James Q Moretti and his wife Antje Moretti of Saugus; his niece Erica Conti and her husband Rob and their daughter Hannah; his nephew Scott James Moretti of Saugus; his nephew Ronnie D’AlFonso and his father Peter D’Alfonso of Wakefield; his niece Crystal Moretti and her mother Diane Lewon and her husband Mike of Wells, ME; his daughter-in-law Julie Moretti of Lake Havasu, AZ; and many relatives in Italy. Peter is predeceased by his beloved son Peter Moretti of Salem, NH; his mother and father Maria and Cesare Moretti of Wakefield; his sister Francesca D’AlFonso of Wakefield; his brother Ricardo Moretti of Wakefield; and his brother Bernado Moretti of Italy.

His funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, December 13 at 11 a.m. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. The family invites you to join them in a celebration of life at Fusillis Cucina, 107 Main St., Reading on Friday, December 13 at 12:30 p.m. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.