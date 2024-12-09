Enjoyed baking, decorating her home and gardening

WAKEFIELD — Diane E. Martin, age 78 of Wakefield died Thursday, December 5 in Reading after a long illness. She was born in Montague on November 21, 1946 and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen (Milkey) Kelly. She was raised in Reading by her late sister Nancy and Richard Armstrong and was a graduate of the Reading High School, Class of (1964). She was retired from the I.T. Department at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital where she worked for over 30 years. Diane enjoyed baking particularly chocolate chip cookies, decorating her home and gardening.

She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick C. Martin, Jr.. She was the loving mother of Craig Martin and his wife Lianne of Wakefield. She was the sister of Ronald Kelly of VA; Marilyn Kelly of Turners Falls; and the late Nancy Armstrong. She was the sister- in-law of Wendy and Don Jarek of ME. She was the aunt of the late Deborah (Verbiar) and her surviving husband Robert; Richard Armstrong and his partner Pam; and Terry Ann Gouveia and her husband Kevin. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral Service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on December 14 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home/Sawtelle Family Hospice House, bilhathome.org/giving. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.