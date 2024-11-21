Enjoyed cooking, knitting and traveling

WAKEFIELD — Rosalie A. Allen, age 95, of Wakefield formerly of Stoneham passed away on Sunday, November 17 at Vantage Health in Wakefield.

She was born in Boston on September 11, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Antonio and Angelina (Pizzuto) Crupi. Mrs. Allen was a native of Stoneham and was a graduate of St. Patrick School of Stoneham. She had worked for Shaw’s of Stoneham and the former Converse Rubber Company. Mrs. Allen enjoyed cooking, knitting and traveling with her late husband.

She was the beloved wife of the late William F. Allen. She was the loving mother of Paul Marino and his wife Cathy of Wakefield and Diane Olivier and her husband Peter of Pelham, NH. She was the sister of Robert Crupi of Wakefield, Loretta Milot of Billerica, Beatrice Maglione of Stoneham, Mary Francouer of Peabody and the late Benedict, Anthony and Joseph Crupi. She is also survived by her grandchildren Sherri, Peter, Leah and Nicole; and her great grandchildren Nicholas, Ellie, Ivy, Kalen, Antonia, Riley and Tyler. She was predeceased by the father of her children Henry Marino.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., Stoneham on Tuesday, November 26 at 12 p.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment, Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. Visit mcdonaldfs.com.