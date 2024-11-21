DEVENS — The Wakefield High boys’ cross country team concluded their season on a high note, securing a 3rd-place finish at the Division 2 All-State Championship last weekend at the 3.1-mile course in Devens.

In a field of the state’s top teams narrowed down from 75 to bring 23 teams to the line, the Warriors posted a total of 171 points, battling through tough competition in their final meet of the season.

While the Warriors fought hard for a 1st place finish, the day belonged to Longmeadow, which claimed the Div. 2 All-State Championship title with a dominant performance. Marblehead, another powerhouse team, finished in 2nd place, leaving the Warriors in 3rd.

Seniors Brandon and Andrew Nett continued to lead the Warriors with impressive individual performances. Brandon, who has been a standout all season, finished 22nd overall with a time of 17:00, while Andrew was close behind in 32nd place with a time of 17:09. Their leadership at the front helped the Warriors maintain a competitive pace throughout the race.

Junior Devin DeBeradinis, another key contributor for the Warriors this season, finished 38th with a time of 17:18, followed by junior Max Viselli, who ran a strong race to finish 50th in 17:36. Senior George Palmer crossed the line in 70th place with a time of 17:49.

Senior Jacob Ciriello placed 80th, finishing in 17:53, while senior Ethan Mezikofsky posted a time of 18:35 for 129th place.

“The competition was strong and we knew it would be tough to take on teams like Longmeadow and Marblehead, but we showed determination,” said head coach Perry Pappas. “I’m proud of this group for a strong season and for once again putting the team in contention for a title year in and year out.

“We will take this momentum onto the track this winter.”