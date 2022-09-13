Loved people and made many friends throughout her life

WAKEFIELD — Agnes Catherine “Micki” O’Brien, age 73, of Wakefield died peacefully Saturday, September 10 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Born at the Naval Air Station in Argentia, Newfoundland, Canada on November 11, 1948 she was the daughter of the late George Thomas and Anne Jane (Wholley) Craig.

Micki was raised in Salem, Mass. and was a graduate of the former St. James High School of Salem and then attended North Shore Community College. She had worked for Verizon for 25 years before retiring as an accounting clerk.

Micki loved people and made many friends during her tenure at Verizon. She loved to shop and enjoyed spending time with her family and her many friends. She enjoyed taking trips, especially to Cape Cod, spending time in Hyannis, Yarmouth and West Barnstable. She also enjoyed trips along the New Hampshire and Maine seacoast.

For the past eight years, Micki had bravely fought breast cancer and appreciated the support provided by the Hope and Friendship Metastatic Breast Cancer Foundation and the Tanner Ta Ta Foundation. Among these support groups, she established wonderful friendships and enjoyed retreats and other local events the groups participated in.

She was the beloved wife of Paul M. O’Brien, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage. She was the loving mother of Kari Bergeron and her husband Jason of Wakefield. She was the cherished “Grammy” to Maddy, Katy, and the late Elisabeth. She was the sister of George Craig of Maine, James Craig and his wife Elizabeth of Amesbury, and the late Charles F. Craig. She was the loving sister-in-law of John O’Brien and his wife Donna to whom she was like a true sister and Mark O’Brien and his wife Kim, all of Wakefield. She was the adoring aunt of Jon O’Brien and his wife Caitlin of Stoneham, Mary Kate Frangules and her husband Peter of Georgetown, as well as many other nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Micki’s life will be planned in the future. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hope and Friendship MBC Foundation, PO Box 706, Wilmington, MA 01887 or to The Tanner Ta Ta Foundation, 100 Tower Office Park Unit F, Woburn, MA 01801 or to Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.