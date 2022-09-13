A loving family oriented woman who was a force like no other

MELROSE — Loretta G. (Conrod) Mabardy, of Melrose, formerly of Somerville, passed away peacefully at home on September 8, 2022. Loretta was the beloved wife of 47 years to William G. Mabardy. Loving mother of Lauren G. Lasker and her husband Scott of Avon, Ohio and Mariel J. Eagles and her husband Peter of Wakefield. Cherished Nonnie of Nathan and Ryan Lasker and Cameron Eagles. Caring sister of Marietta Bridge, Cynthia Conrod Finney, Cheryl Aylward and the late Elizabeth Conrod. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Loretta’s biggest accomplishments in life were her two daughters and her three grandsons. She doted tirelessly on them, always trying to coordinate matching T-shirts, hosting epic pool parties and giving the best squeezy hugs.

Loretta’s coworkers at the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Trial Court will remember her as a colorful conversationalist and a bureaucratic problem solver.

She also taught her family many things, including her famous rice pilaf recipe, interior decorating advice, and most importantly, how to live life and use our hearts to the fullest. Loretta was always a force like no other. She did not know how to take no for an answer, and quite frankly, she always got her way.

She was an avid reader, had a very creative mind and enjoyed spending quality time with her friends and family.

Loretta was married to her best friend. She and Bill always lit their wedding candles on their anniversaries, and he tucked her in every night.

Her family says it will be hard to imagine holidays and events without her wit, humor and amazing hospitality. And did we mention the pilaf?

They know she’s watching them…and her memory will continue to live on.

The world lost two queens that day, but nobody did it betta than Retta.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 4 – 7 p.m. Family and friends gathered at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Wyoming Cemetery, 205 Sylvan St. Melrose for a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Loretta’s name to The Neely House, (located at Tufts Medical Center), 800 Washington St., P.O. Box 0716, Boston MA 02111 or at www.camneelyfoundation.org. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.