Member of Wakefield High’s Class of 2003

WAKEFIELD — Alisa J. Cardone, 37 of Wakefield died Sunday, August 21 in Burlington.

She was born in Quincy on January 31, 1985 and was the beloved daughter of Loretta (DelMonaco) Cardone of Wakefield and the late Antonio Cardone. She was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 2003 and later from Regis College where she studied Radiologic Technology. In her youth she played soccer, enjoyed the outdoors and cooking with her mother. Most of all, she was sweet and fun loving.

She was the loving mother of Anthony Cardone and Sophia Plaistead. She was the sister of Nadia Cardone, Scott Cardone, Julie Cardone and Armand Cardone. She is also survived by her grandmother, Regina DelMonaco; her uncle Giovanni DelMonaco and his wife Doreen; her aunt Angela Cassano and husband Charlie, as well as her nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, August 24 beginning at 8:30 a.m. to be followed by a funeral Mass in Saint Joseph Church, 173 Albion St.,Wakefield at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in may be made in Alisa’s memory may be made the Shriner’s Hospital for Children 55 Blossom Street Boston, MA 02114.