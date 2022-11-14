Always upbeat, full of laughter and had a willingness of helping others

BILLERICA — Ann (Reynolds) Leverette of Billerica, formerly of Stoneham and Wakefield, passed away at her home on November 7, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late Mary “Josephine” (Morin) and Frank Reynolds and sister to the late Muriel Kelleher, the late Jean Schappert and the late David Reynolds.

She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Leverette, Jr.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews.

Ann graduated from Wakefield High School and worked for many years as a medical secretary at Massachusetts General Hospital. She later worked for many years at H.B. Fuller where she retired from. She held a variety of executive, administrative and managerial positions over the years for both organizations.

Ann loved spending time at the beach, particularly at Hampton Beach and Rye Beach. Always upbeat and full of her special laughter, she loved to cook, knit, cross country ski and she loved her cats that she adopted over the years. She enjoyed her trips to Foxwoods and loved her scratch tickets. She enjoyed attending aerobics and zumba classes at both the Billerica and the Wilmington Senior Centers and loved listening to music when she attended St. Mary’s Church in Billerica.

Her sweet giggle, upbeat personality and her willingness to think of and go out of her way for others will always be remembered and sorely missed.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service. This will be held on Thursday, November 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, 120 Elm Street, Stoneham.

Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.