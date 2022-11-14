WHS graduate, gifted athlete, coach retired from Massport

WAKEFIELD — William (Billy) A. Hankard Jr., of Wakefield, died on Wednesday November 9, surrounded by his loving family. He was a great man, loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend and coach.

He was born in Chelsea on November 2, 1953 and was the son of the late William A. Hankard Sr. and A. Muriel (Bradley) Hankard.

Billy grew up in East Boston, later moving to Wakefield and graduating from Wakefield Memorial High School in 1971 and then attending Bridgewater State College.

Billy had many things to be proud of.

He was an outstanding football player and a member of the 1970 Wakefield Memorial High School undefeated Class B State Championship team. He was a Player/Manager of the Wakefield Men’s Twi-League Montrose baseball team, winning three league championships. He also played on both Men’s “slo-pitch” and “fast-pitch” softball teams over the span of 20 years, winning various championships and tournaments.

Billy was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 40-plus years, carrying on the legacy of his father.

He also worked for Massport at Logan Airport for 40 years, where he made many friends and always had a story to tell about them. He retired as Sr. Foreman and Equipment Operator in 2017, which allowed him to spend time doing the things he loved, like golfing, taking drives up the coast with his wife, making cornhole boards, and spending time with the people that he loved, especially his family, friends and his granddogs — Indy (who of course was his best “buddy”) and Cali.

Billy was so proud of his daughters Candace and Caitlin, whom he coached and cheered on through the years for Wakefield soccer, WBA, travel basketball, Little League and All-Star softball teams – also coaching the Wakefield Junior League All-Star softball team to the state tournament.

Most important of all though, he loved his family and friends, and spent 35-plus wonderful years with his loving wife and best friend Carolyn. Through all of his life experiences, accomplishments and the lives of the people he touched come a wealth of wonderful memories. You could always count on Billy to tell you a great story and to give you a good laugh. He will be missed immensely by all those that had the pleasure of knowing and loving him.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Bassler Hankard, his daughter Candace A. Jenkins and husband Carl Jenkins, his daughter Caitlin M. Hankard and Gregory G. Lafuente, his grandson William C. Jenkins, his sister Candace H. Doucette and her husband Philip R. Doucette, his brother Gary J. Hankard and his wife Virginia A. Hankard, his brother Thomas F. Hankard, his niece Jacquelyn D. Driscoll and her husband James J. Driscoll, and his nephew Philip R. Doucette Jr.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday from 4-8 p.m. His funeral Mass will be celebrated in the St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield on Tuesday at 10 a.m. followed by an interment at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Donations) P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.