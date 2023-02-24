Loved people, pets, music and had a great sense of humor

WAKEFIELD — Anthony James Zagarella Jr. passed away peacefully at age 54, on February 17, 2023. Born in Lynn, on January 9, 1969, to Anthony Sr. and Virginia (Bowman) Zagarella, both deceased, Tony grew up in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School in 1986.

He worked for Cerretani’s and Shaw’s grocery stores in Massachusetts and Albertson’s and AM/PM in Arizona, and also worked in the music industry mixing sound for many bands around New England and the Phoenix area. Music was his ultimate passion! He had a recording studio in his first apartment, and an amazing ear for both recorded and live sound, and shared that love of music with all he knew! Some bands that he mixed for include Train, Jimmy Eat World, Berlin, Cheap Trick, David Lee Roth, Michelle Branch, Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers, The Refreshments, and many others at Gibson’s in Tempe, AZ and the former Cajun House in Scottsdale, AZ.

He loved people, pets, and music, had a wicked good sense of humor and loved a nice medium-rare steak, and a good debate about anything! Tony was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Lisa Zagarella. He is survived by his three children, whom he loved, was so proud of, and bragged about to everyone: Anthony (AJ) Zagarella III, Rachel Zagarella and Jason Zagarella; and his ex-wife Kristen, all of Chandler, Arizona; as well as his younger sister Jessica (Zagarella) DeFilippis, brother-in-law Stephen DeFilippis, niece Ava DeFilippis, whom he adored, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Tony will join his parents and sister in rest at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield, and a memorial service will be held in the coming weeks.