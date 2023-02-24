Had a love of politics, history, camping and snowmobiling

MERRIMAC — William A. Pollman, age 86, of Merrimac, formerly a longtime Wakefield resident, died Tuesday, February 21 at the Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital in Haverhill.

Born in Malden on April 19, 1936 he was the son of the late Veronica (Richards) Sullivan.

William was raised in the Linwood section of Malden and was a graduate of Malden High School class of 1954 and had attended Northeastern University. He spent his entire professional career in the printing industry, most notably as a sales manager for Relief Printing Corp, and Tichnor Brother Inc. where he was a vice president. Bill later established Color Picture Publishers and traveled extensively creating photo displays and popular historic attractions. His most proud photographic work was for his nationwide account, the Six Flags amusement parks, as well as for Graceland in Memphis TN. Later he was a salesman for HS Crocker Printing out of CA. Most recently, after retirement, he had been working part time as an armed courier for International Protective Services. William had a love of politics, history, camping and snowmobiling. He was an avid fan of the Boston Bruins, New England Patriots, & Boston Red Sox. William was an animal lover, in particular of his cats, most especially, his beloved Ausable, and Sandal. He was a proud recipient of the Joseph Warren Medal for Distinguished Service and was formerly an active member of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church of Wakefield.

William was the father of Keith Pollman and his wife Melissa of Merrimac, Mark Pollman and his wife Janie of Georgia, and Lynn Dixon and her husband Robert of Connecticut, Scott Pollman and his wife Maria of Alabama. He was the grandfather of Samantha Frotten and her husband Eddie, Alexa Pollman, Elysia Hammer and her husband Thomas, Jeffrey and Garrett Pollman, Michael and Casey Dixon, Maria Alcazar-Benezit, David Pollman, and Christine Parks. He is also survived by his former wife Mary A. (Duggan) Pollman as well as 12 great grandchildren.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, February 27 from 4-7pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MSPCA-ANGELL, 350 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130 or to Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society, 63 Elm St, Salisbury, MA 01952.