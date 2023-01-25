Mass Chapter ALS – Patient Services Coordinator

WAKEFIELD — Barbara A. Mahoney passed away peacefully at home with her children at her side, Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was 91 years of age.

Born in Wakefield, she was the daughter of the late Gladys and William Finneran and sister to the late Joan Mosher.

Barbara graduated from Wakefield High School in 1948. Known as “Barb” she was the lead in their school play, “Our Hearts Were Young and Gay.”

Barbara met her husband, Joseph P. Mahoney in 1952, who was also from Wakefield. They enjoyed dancing and “watching submarine races” at the Boathouse on Lake Quannapowitt. They married on January 24, 1954, and together they had six children. In their 35 years of marriage, they enjoyed their time together at the end of each day, Mystery Drives, family holidays, vacations, and Sunday dinner.

After being a stay at home Mom, she became the Welcome Lady for the community of Wakefield/Lynnfield. She loved every minute of visiting each new resident and would greet them with a basket of goodies and town information.

Barbara’s most passionate job was working as the Patient Services Coordinator for the Mass Chapter ALS Association. Her husband was diagnosed with ALS in 1988. At that time there was no help for families and patients, which led to Barbara and her friend Ginny DelVecchio to start the Mass Chapter. The first support groups and Board Meetings were held in Ginny’s living room, before their offices in Dedham and Wakefield were opened. Barbara was always the first person most ALS patients and caregivers spoke with when contacting the Chapter. She became attached to the patients and caregivers, creating a special bond.

Judy Teplow, Barbara’s dearest friend and Director of Patient and Caregiver Services said people were just drawn to her. If you knew Barbara for five minutes or fifty years, she always made you feel like a close friend. Barbara retired after 20 years of commitment to the organization.

Barbara shared many day trips and vacations with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren throughout the years. These memories are held dear to all.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Mahoney. Mother of Maureen DiSanto and her husband Michael, Meredith Sullivan and her husband James, Joanne O’Neil and her husband Edward, Barbara Coppinger and her husband Paul, and the late John Mahoney and Joseph Mahoney, Jr. Mother-in-law of Christina Mahoney. Fondly known as “Shanna” to her 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion Street, Wakefield on Monday, January 30 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.