WAKEFIELD — Barbara Ann Cadogan, 70, a lifelong Wakefield resident, died on Saturday, October 15 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Born in Beverly on June 17, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Bruno and Linda Pierotti.

Mrs. Cadogan was a graduate of Nazareth Academy in Wakefield and was a retired longtime payroll specialist for the Town of Wakefield. Barbara was an active member of the Most Blessed Parish in Wakefield.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 45 years John Cadoagan and her sister Linda Pierotti of Wakefield.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 25 in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105.