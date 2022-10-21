A lifelong learner with a passion in travel, faith and family

WAKEFIELD — Mary S. Sweeney, age 86, a Wakefield resident for the past 59 years, died Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 25, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Laura F. (McQueeney) Sullivan.

Mary was a graduate of Emmanuel College, Class of 1957 and she continued to support her alma mater throughout her entire life. She was a member of countless organizations and was always involved in philanthropic pursuits. Mary was a past chairman and longtime commissioner for the Wakefield Housing Authority, a past president of The Wakefield Scholarship Foundation; she was active at My Brothers Table in Lynn and was a constant advocate for affordable housing. She worked for a number of companies, including Raytheon, where she was an editor, the Wakefield Item, The League of Women Voters of Massachusetts, The Concord Housing Authority, the Wakefield Housing Authority and she had also been a substitute teacher.

Mary was a lifelong learner and was fluent in several languages. Her passions in life included travel, ice cream, swimming, faith and family.

She was the beloved wife of Jerome V. Sweeney II. She was the loving mother of Jerome V. Sweeney III and his wife Margaret Hogan Sweeney of Franklin, Christopher P. Sweeney and his wife Veronica Sweeney of Wakefield, and Frances S. Wiechart and her husband John Wiechart of Evanston, IL. She was the cherished grandmother of Hannah, Luke, Caroline, Laura, Colleen, Grace, and Claire.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Monday at 11a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the mass at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield from 9-10:30 a.m. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s name may be made to My Brother’s Table, 98 Willow Street, Lynn, MA 01901.