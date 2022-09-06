Had a successful teaching career and loved to travel

MELROSE — Barbara C. Kenison, age 82, longtime resident of Melrose died peacefully on Wednesday, August 31 after a brief illness with her loving husband Bill and her daughter Laura and son Tom by her side. She was born in Medford on December 17, 1939 and was the daughter of the late Arnold and Elinor (Cipriano) Stuffle. She was raised in Medford and graduated from Boston State College in 1960.

Barbara began her teaching career in Medford teaching the fifth and sixth grade. Teaching was her chosen profession but she did spend time working in the banking industry during her life. She later returned to her dream job as a first grade teacher at the Winthrop School in Melrose where she taught for over 20 years. She liked to tell people that she had the “best job ever” and loved seeing her former students as adults who later became parents themselves. She loved to travel later in life with her husband and visited 26 states and over 13 countries. She met new friends along the way who become part of her later life. She enjoyed ballroom dancing and spending time with her family and friends. Melrose was her home for the past 60 years where she frequented many of her favorite local dining establishments such as Turner’s Seafood, Wood and Fire, Tuscan Kitchen, North Ave Diner and the people that made those places special for her.

She was the beloved wife of Bill Kenison. She was the loving mother of Laura Maher and her husband Peter of Wakefield, Tom Kenison and his wife Susan of Newbury. She was the grandmother of Julia Rosengarten and Alexander Rosengarten of Wakefield.

Visiting hours were held on Monday, September 5, 2022 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose. A funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St., Melrose. Burial to follow at Wyoming Cemetery, 205 Sylvan St., Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.

