A family man who was hardworking and loving

NORTH READING — Charles Lowell Spicer, 84, died on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Born in Wakefield on July 28, 1938, Lowell was the son of Ralph K. and Dorothy T. (Patterson) Spicer. He was raised in North Reading on the family farm, Meadowview Dairy on Park St. He was graduate of the L. D. Batchelder School, Reading High School, and Wentworth Institute with a degree in industrial Electronics.

Lowell, affectionately known as Brother by his family and friends, was a family man, hardworking and loving, always ready to share an encouraging word and sound advice. He was a longtime member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church of North Reading and Christ Church United UCC in Lowell.

Lowell loved sports. He was an avid fan of New England teams and was a league bowler and softball player. Lowell was a little league coach. He especially loved cheering on his children and grandchildren at their events.

Lowell and his wife Jane were enthusiastic campers and travelers. Some of their favorite trips were to Ireland, China, and British Columbia. Everything they did, they did with joy and enthusiasm for life and its many experiences.

Lowell is survived by his wife of 62 years Jane E. (Manion); children Karen (Richard Mayo), Kevin (Bonnie) of North Reading, Michael (Kim) of Danvers, and Mark (Heather) of Tewksbury; his grandchildren Michael Mayo, Eli and Noah Spicer, Heather and Hanna Morrissette, Vicki, Cristina and Josh Spicer, and Kaitlin, Jackson, and Will Spicer; great grandchildren Charlie, Russell and Hannah Mayo; brothers R. Kenneth (Marion), Arnold (Mary), and sister Maryanne. He was predeceased by brother Dean and sister Nancy.

His funeral will be held at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 235 Park Street, North Reading on Saturday, September 17 at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Penacook Nursing home and All Care Hospice for their compassionate care, comfort, and support to Lowell and his family during the hardest months of his prolonged illness. For this the family asks in lieu of flowers that you would consider donating to Dementia Society of America www.dementiasociety.org or All Care Hospice www.allcare.org. To send an online message of condolence please go to www.croswellfuneralhome.com.