Cherished family and fondness for children and animals

WAKEFIELD — With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Bianca Noel Falite affectionately known as Bee, who left this world on Sunday, August 18 at the young age of 30, surrounded by her loving family. Taken too soon, Bianca will be missed immensely and will forever live in our hearts.

Bianca was born on December 5, 1993 in Winchester and graduated from Wakefield High School, Class of 2012. After high school, she attended Hair’s How Modern School of Beauty in Wakefield and went on to work as a dedicated and talented hairdresser for many years.

Bianca was a beautiful soul both inside and out, touching the lives of many with her one-of-a-kind personality, generous spirit and unconditional love. She cherished spending time with her family and friends and had a special fondness for children and animals. Known for her adventurous spirit, lighthearted nature and fun-loving presence, she always put others first and had a heart of gold.

Bianca is the beloved daughter of Raymond Falite and Darlene (Whitcomb) Falite; and the loving sister of Yvonne Falite and Jarrod Falite and his wife Ashley Falite. She is a dear stepdaughter to Rachel Falite and cherished aunt to Giuliana and Alessio Falite. She is the loving granddaughter of Salvatore Falite and the late Jean Falite; and John Whitcomb and the late Peggy Whitcomb. She is so loved and will be held forever in the hearts of so many.

Although her time with us was brief, the depth of love and countless memories she leaves is immeasurable.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave, Wakefield on Thursday, August 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. Bianca’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Friday, August 23 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Bianca’s spirit will live on through the countless lives she touched and the enduring love of those who knew her.