WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High volleyball team continues its ascent into the upper-echelon of programs in the state. The Warriors were listed in Massachusetts High School Volleyball’s Preseason Top 20 poll. Wakefield is ranked 8th in the Small Division which includes teams from Div. 3, 4 and 5.

The Warriors are coming off an historic season. They went 13-7 in the 2023 regular season, earning the No. 7 seed in the Div. 3 tournament. Wakefield defeated No. 26 Norton 3-0, No. 10 Newburyport 3-0 and No. 18 Norwell 3-1 all at home, bringing them to the Final Four for the first time in program history. The Warriors fell to eventual state champion Weston 3-1 in the Final Four.

The Warriors graduated their three captains, Lea Carangelo, Maddie Keohane and Savannah Cummings. Carangelo and Keohane were Middlesex League All-Stars while Cummings was named to the Div. 3 All-Tournament Team.

Head coach Kyla Wyland, who is entering her fourth season at the helm, has built a deep program that has plenty of players ready to step up into new roles this season.

Wakefield will be led by three new captains in 2024: seniors Sophia Anderson and Brooklyn Calder and junior Mia Kenny.

Anderson, a libero/defensive specialist, was tied for 3rd on the team in serving aces with 44, 3rd in digs with 306 and 3rd in serve receptions with 280.

Calder, a versatile right side, defensive specialist and middle, was 4th in digs with 285, 4th in kills with 84, 3rd in assists with 20 and 4th in serve receptions with 242

Kenny, an outside hitter, was 2nd on the team in kills with 166, tied for 1st in aces with 46, 2nd in digs with 317, and 1st in serve receptions with 460.

Wakefield will also return junior middle Lila Arkinstall (122 kills, 15 blocks), senior Kathleen Gmelch (56 kills, 54 digs), junior Cara Carangelo (17 kills, 24 digs) and juniors Emma Ickes, Tori Grace, Morgan Jackson and Jackie Sullivan.

In Mass HSVB’s top 20, the Warriors are the only representative from the Middlesex League. Melrose made the list in the Large Division (D1 and D2) rankings at No. 4. Burlington is listed at No. 19 and Belmont at No. 20. Wakefield will remain in Div. 3 this season.

The top-ranked D3 team is Weston, followed by Wayland, Dennis-Yarmouth, Old Rochester, Tewksbury and Wakefield.

The Warriors will host three teams for a round of scrimmages on Monday at the Charbonneau Field House as Danvers, Lynn Classical and Lynnfield will come to town at 3:30 p.m. They will then travel to Austin Prep for another tune-up on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 3:30 p.m.

The Warriors will kick off their 2024 regular season on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m. at home against Arlington. Wakefield beat the Spy Ponders 3-1 in their only matchup last year.