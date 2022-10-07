Held an unwavering faith in God and enjoyed playing chess

COCOLALLA, Idaho — Bruce was born to Joseph Louis and Herminia Barbara (Viegas) Morock on October 24, 1954 at Otis Air Force Base in Bourne, Massachusetts. After Joseph’s retirement, the family settled in Wakefield. Bruce attended Wakefield High School and graduated in 1972.

Bruce married Lynda Gauron on October 3, 1974 and would have celebrated 48 years of marriage this year.

Throughout his entire life, Bruce held an unwavering faith in God and loved to share the truths of Scripture with youth and adults in Spanish and English. He enjoyed playing chess, traveling, hiking, camping and spending time with family. He loved music and always had a song in his heart. Many remember his enjoyment of coffee, Dr. Pepper, popcorn, and spaghetti. The last three months with his family brought him great joy and comfort. Bruce had the God-given gift of humor that could cross language barriers and light up a room with laughter, but his greatest joy was to light up a room with the light of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Bruce and Lynda were faithful members of Southside Community Church in Cocolalla, Idaho.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Lynda; son, Daulton (Maggie) Morock; daughter, Micaiah (Anthony) Hughes; sisters, Roberta and Kimberly, 13 grandchildren and one great-grandaughter.

Bruce is preceded in death by his parents and a grandson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Southside Community Church, 251 Cocolalla Loop Rd., Cocolalla, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cocolalla Lake Bible Camp at P.O. Box 106, Cocolalla, ID 83813 or at www.clbcamp.org or to Village Missions at 696 E Ellendale Ave, Dallas, OR 97338 or at www.villagemissions.org.

Online condolences may be offered at www.larrisonmortuary.com