Loving wife, mother, and aunt who enjoyed traveling and cooking

WAKEFIELD — Diane M. “Dee” (Keefe) Interbartolo of Wakefield formerly of Charlestown passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022. Beloved wife of Charles”Chuck” Interbartolo and his extended family. Loving daughter of the late Isabella (O’Donell) and Walter Keefe. Adored sister of Terry and her husband Rich Grout of N.H., Ivy Keefe of North Carolina, Georgiana and her husband Bobby Grout of N.H., Sean Keefe of Malden, Patrick and his wife Susan Keefe of N.H. Colleen Keefe of Lawrence, and the late Bill Keefe. Sister-in-law Denise and her husband Ken. Diane is also survived by many nieces, nephews and good friends.

Dee was born in Charlestown on October 25, 1952 and grew up in Everett. She attended Parochial School and Everett High School Class of 1971. She graduated from Newbury College with an associate’s degree in 1999. Dee was employed by Harvard Vanguard, which became Atrius Health and she would retire after 26 years in 2019.

She enjoyed traveling, cooking and especially being an aunt to her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to be made in her name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute 450 Brookline Ave.,Boston, Ma 02215 or jimmyfund.org.