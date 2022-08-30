Graduate of WMHS and attended the First Baptist Church of Wakefield

NORTH ANDOVER — C. Charles Klapes of North Andover died on August 28, 2022.

He was born in Wakefield on May 1, 1927. He was the son of the late Charles J. and the late Aphrodite (Petropoulos) Klapes.

Mr. Klapes was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Tufts University, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He was a resident of Lynnfield for 48 years until 2011. He attended the First Baptist Church of Wakefield and was a former member of Trinity Baptist Church in Lynnfield. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War and served as a Lieutenant Junior Grade Naval Officer aboard the USS Liddle APD-60.

He was employed as a mechanical design engineer from 1950 to 1993 at the following companies: Hamilton Standard Division, United Aircraft; AVCO Missile Systems Division; Stone & Webster Engineering; and General Electric Aircraft Engine Division. From 1993 to 2008, he returned to work as a part-time retiree with General Electric Aircraft Engine Division.

He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Bonnie J. (Harms) Klapes in 2009. Also predeceased by his siblings John C., Michael C., Mary V., and Alexander C. Survived by brother Benjamin C. Also survived by two sons: Charles R. Klapes and his wife Jodi of Hampton, N.H., and David A. Klapes and his wife Kimberley of Newburyport; and two daughters: Linda L. Klapes of North Andover and N. Arlene Klapes of Fort Wayne, IN. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Ashlee, Bryan, Alexandra, and Colin; and three great grandchildren: Kaden, Kolton, and Kynslee.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, September 1 from 4-7 p.m. His funeral will be held at on Tuesday, September 6 at the First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Wakefield at 11 a.m. Interment, Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody.