Loving father and grandfather whose passion was music

WAKEFIELD — Edward H. Stanley, Jr. (Tony), age 95 and a long-time resident of Wakefield and a former resident of Reading, passed away on Saturday, August 27 surrounded by his family, at his home. He was the loving father of Donna Whalen and her husband Michael of Salem, N.H.; Mark Stanley and his wife Valerie of Tewksbury; Alan Stanley and his wife Kylee of Wakefield, and Annette Stanley of Wakefield, his special caregiver, daughter-in-law and friend. Blessed with 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, a large extended family and many close friends. He is predeceased by his two sons, Michael and Kevin Stanley.

He was born March 13, 1927, at Winchester hospital and residing in Reading,. The son of Edward H. Stanley, Sr. and Caroline M. Malanson. He was a graduate of Reading High School, immediately enlisting in the U.S. Army, serving a tour in Germany in 1945. After completing his tour, he used his GI bill to attend Feener Technical School, Boston, receiving his certificate in drafting in 1948. He was employed by several architect firms, including the Dube Group architects, Boston, LeMessurier Consultants of Cambridge and AVCO systems in Wilmington. When he retired, he assumed a new position as caregiver and chauffeur of his granddaughter Jayne Stanley, attending all her cheerleading events, as her biggest fan.

Tony had many passions throughout his life, his grandchildren being on top, second being music. Tony’s music taste started from an early age with the Big Band era from Glenn Miller’ Orchestra Big Band with Chattanooga Choo Choo and (I’ve Got a Gal) In Kalamazoo’ to the Rat Pack Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishops and Peter Lawford to Doris Day, Harry Bellefonte, Celtic Thunder, to the point of obsession, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. He loved watching New England sports, especially the Patriots, engaging in puzzles, such as, Sudoku, and games on his computer, being the only reason he used the computer. He enjoyed watching game shows on the game show channel and spending time with his family. He was loved and will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516.