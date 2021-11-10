Worked for Donovan’s Liquor, loved the holidays

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Carol Lou Lennon, 72, passed away on Aug. 20, 2021 after a long battle with a chronic illness.

She was born on May 5, 1949 to Betty R. (Hilliard) Donovan and William F. Donovan. Carol was born in Lynn and was raised in Lynnfield, where she graduated from Lynnfield High School in 1967. She went on to attend Mount Ida College in Newton. Carol worked for the family business, Donovan’s Liquor of Lynnfield.

Carol is survived by her mother Betty R. (Hilliard) Donovan. She is also survived by her daughter Kimberly J. (Lennon) Sherman; her brother Mark H. Donovan; her two nephews Will Donovan and Ned Donovan; her great nephew Mikhail Donovan; and her former husband, Francis J. Lennon Jr. Carol is pre-deceased by her father, William F. Donovan; her brother Wm. Michael Donovan; her niece Victoria Donovan; and her son-in-law, Aedan B. Sherman.

Carol lived in Lynnfield for 62 years before she retired to North Palm Beach, Florida in 2011.

Carol was an active member of the Social Committee within her condominium association. The Social Community will always remember Carol for her dedication to the decorations for all of the holidays and social events.

Carol loved traveling, especially her travels to Williamsburg, Virginia, where she appreciated the historical background of the Williamsburg Colonial culture. This is where she dedicated her time to her hobby of building dollhouses. All of her dollhouses were built by hand, resembling different periods of the Colonial times.

She was also known to collect seashells on the Florida beaches, which she would display in her home and for those that knew her well. Carol had a passion for decorating for all of the holiday seasons, especially Christmas.