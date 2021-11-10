WAKEFIELD — Police are looking for a 15-year-old local girl who did not return home last night. Her father notified police at about 10:45 p.m.

Lilyana Halliday was last seen earlier in the evening in the area of Walgreens on Main Street. A friend she was with told police that she didn’t know where Lilyana went from Walgreens.

Lilyana is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 130 lbs., with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She does wear glasses. She was last seen wearing a blue zip up sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wakefield Police at 781-245-1212.