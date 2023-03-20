Enjoyed spending time with family and loved mini Schnauzer dogs

WAKEFIELD — Carolyn J. Rea, 62 a lifelong resident of Wakefield died at her home on Friday March 17.

Born in Melrose, March 6, 1961 she was the daughter of Patricia Kelleher of North Andover and the late Timothy Kelleher.

Carolyn was a graduate of Wakefield High School class of 1979 and Middlesex Community College class of 1981. She was the deli manager for Shaw’s in Wakefield. Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the traditional vacations at Lake Winnipesaukee. She also had a great love for miniature Schnauzer dogs and had one starting in her childhood, Cesar, Bonnie, Shadow, and Ringo.

Carolyn was the beloved wife of Richard Rea, the loving mother of Matthew Rea and his wife Carolyn of North Andover and Thomas Rea and his wife Rosie of Salem. She was the sister of Patricia deGaravilla of Wakefield, Kathy Cunningham of Ware, Susan Howlett of North Andover, Ann Campbell of Seabrook, NH and Alice Perry of Florida. She is also survived by her grandson Landon Rea.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St., Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Wednesday March 22, at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday March 21, from 4-7 p.m.

Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield.