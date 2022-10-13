Had a strong passion for the outdoors and loved to camp and ski

FLORIDA — Charles Lester Strong, 93, passed away peacefully at his home in Florida on September 24, 2022.

Charlie is survived by the love of his life and devoted wife of 69 years, Claire M. (Harrington) Strong, (Woburn), his four children Susan (Strong) Neilson and husband Paul, Chuck Strong and wife Ruthann, Deborah (Strong) Davis and husband Chet, and Jennifer (Strong) Mello and husband Bruce; sister Barbara (Strong) Benoit and husband Bob. He is preceded in death by his parents, Levi Cecil Strong and Blanche W. (Bell) Strong, sister Linnie (Strong) Thistle. “GG and Grampy Charlie” share eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.

Charlie and Claire’s story began at H.P. Hood & Sons, and continued from Somerville to Wakefield, where they lived for over 40 years and raised their family.

Charlie had a “strong” passion for the outdoors. He shared that gift and incredible memories with his family through camping, skiing, fishing and hunting. He loved playing his harmonica and together with Claire, they never missed sending a musical birthday wish to family near and far.

A 1947 graduate of Somerville High, Charlie served in the National Guard 1948-1955. He was employed by H.P. Hood & Sons for over 25 years and Dupont for additional 25 years.

Upon retirement, Claire and Charlie moved to Maine and enjoyed many summers on Green Lake, and winters at their home in Florida.

Charlie will be forever missed by his family and the special friends who he touched throughout his amazing life.

A Celebration of his life is planned for a later date.