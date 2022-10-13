Loving mother, sister, and grandmother

FRAMINGHAM — Susan J. (Stretton) Fennelly, of Framingham, formerly of Melrose and Wakefield, passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022, at a Boston healthcare facility. She was 59.

Born on March 12, 1963, in Saugus, Susan was one of eight children of the late Thomas W. “Bill” and Joanne M. (Stumpf) Stretton.

Susan was the devoted mother of Arthur Fennelly III of Chelmsford and Lauren Fennelly of Melrose. Loving sister of Sally A. DiOrio and her husband Michael of Lynnfield, Thomas W. Stretton, Jr. and his wife Donna of Melrose, Priscilla L. Bunts and her husband Paul of Louisa, VA, Gayle M. Pridgen and her husband Robert of Manheim, Pa., Howard W. Stretton of Peabody, Linda J. Durfee of Londonderry, N.H., sister-in-law Barbara Stretton Fisher of Redlands, Calif., and the late Timothy B. Stretton and his surviving wife Arlyn of Plaistow, N.H., and the late Peter T. Caron. Cherished grandmother of Adley Fennelly. Susan is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, two great-great nephews, and her former husband Arthur Fennelly, Jr.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor of Susan’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 4-7 p.m., and on Friday, October 14 at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose, for her Graveside Service celebrated at 10 a.m.

