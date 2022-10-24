Loved to spend time at her cabin skiing and hiking

WAKEFIELD — Charlotte R. Lane, 90, of Wakefield, passed away on Thursday, October 20.

Born in Lynn on June 2, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Alice (Bryant) Briggs.

Charlotte was a graduate of Lynn English High School, Class of 1949. A resident of Wakefield for the past 60 years, Charlotte worked for General Electric in Lynn, Crosby & Associates Tax Preparation in Reading, and Fresenius Dialysis in Medford. She was an active member of the Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church in Wakefield. Charlotte cherished time spent at her cabin in Western Maine enjoying skiing, camping, and hiking. Charlotte was talented in all types of needlework spending countless hours sewing, knitting, cross-stitching and embroidering.

She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Lane. Charlotte is survived by her daughter Lisa Touet and her husband Karl of North Reading and her son Eric Lane and his wife Yvette of Lynnfield as well as her two grandchildren: Stephanie & Donovan Lane. She was the sister of Edward Briggs of Williamstown. She was predeceased by her brother Kenneth Briggs.

A memorial service will be held at the Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church, 273 Vernon St., Wakefield on Saturday, November 5 at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church, 273 Vernon St., Wakefield, MA 01880 or to the Wakefield Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1624, Wakefield, MA 01880.