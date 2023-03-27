Lover of music and had a kind, deep and thoughtful soul

SOUTH KINGSTON — With great sorrow, the Eddleston family announces the unexpected early passing of our kind, brave, caring and incredibly talented son, brother, uncle and friend Christopher F. Eddleston, 38 years young.

Chris was born in Nashua, N.H., grew up in Pepperell and Wakefield and resided in his sweet cottage in South Kingstown, RI. He was the beloved son of Steven and Gloria Eddleston Cardenas. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister Jessica and her husband Brett Miller of Norfolk MA; nieces and nephews Avrie, Hudson, Wesley, and Quinn Miller; and grandmother Rita Eddleston of Auckland, NZ. Christopher is predeceased by his paternal grandfather Francis Eddleston, and maternal grandparents Alfonso Cardenas and Elvira Treviño. Christopher received his Associate’s Degree at the Arts Institute of Boston. He was employed at Planet Fitness, Bose Corporation, and most recently at Petscort in Newport as a dog walker.

Chris was a kind, deep and thoughtful soul and will be missed and remembered by the many lives he’s touched. Chris devoted his life to what set his soul on fire, and that was music. From early childhood to his last few days, you would find him strumming on any instrument; from his guitars and drums, to his keyboards and his harmonicas. His family knows that he is rocking out behind those heavenly golden gates and playing on the blissful clouds with his pets and pals that passed before him. Chris, everyone you left in this world aches that you’re gone; there will be a massive void in our hearts until we meet again. However, we rest peacefully knowing you are still with us…just around the corner.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours Tuesday, March 28, between 4-8 p.m. from the George Lima Funeral Home, 367 High Street Bristol, RI.

Memorial donations may be made to the Boston Music Project at bostonmusicproject.org

