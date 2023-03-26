THE JAMES F. MULLOY Sportsmanship Award is presented to the team that best defines good team sportsmanship and presents the award to the winning teams during the state and sectional championship games each season. The Lynnfield High boys’ hockey team was presented this prestigious award at the Boston Garden on March 19. Pictured from left to right is principal Bob Cleary, athletic director Mia Muzio, a Mulloy Family representative, junior Joe Raffa, coach Jason Gardner, head coach Jon Gardner, junior Jake Connell and coach Scotty McGrane. Also in attendance was Superintendent Kristen Vogel. (Courtesy Photo)