A loving father who loved his boys fiercely

WAKEFIELD — Christopher M. Bibo, 44, of Wakefield, passed away on Saturday, October 30.

He was born in Lynn on February 2, 1977 and was the son of Gerrie (Ulatowski) Bibo and the late Donald Bibo.

Christopher was raised in Tewksbury. In his early years he was involved in numerous youth sports where he made many lifelong friends. Chris graduated from Tewksbury High School as a standout member and captain of the golf and wrestling teams. He then graduated from Assumption College where he studied business. After graduation, Chris worked for State Street Bank and later became self-employed as a contractor.

He was the beloved husband of Erica M. (Nigro) Bibo. He was the loving father of Christopher Bibo Jr. and Jameson Bibo. Chris was also the brother of Donald Bibo Jr. and wife Wendi, Lauren Morris and husband Mark, and Ashley Morgan and husband Carl. Christopher was loved by his mother and father-in-law Dennis and Jean Ann Nigro, brother-in-law Dennis and his wife Antonella, and brother-in-law Patrick Nigro.

Christopher’s biggest accomplishment in life was his family. He was the ultimate father who loved his boys fiercely. Some of his favorite times were wrestling around, playing outside, and having them work by his side. CJ and Jameson were the light of his life and the spark to his heart.

Christopher also enjoyed learning from his late father, spending summers on Cape Cod with his family, golfing, helping out his father-in-law and anyone else in need. He touched so many lives and will be missed by more hearts than could ever be counted.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Sunday, November 7 from 1-4 p.m. His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Monday, November 8 at 10:30 a.m.