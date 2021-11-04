Passed away peacefully on Oct. 26

WAKEFIELD — Linda E. Hallahan of Wakefield passed away peacefully on October 26. Daughter of the late James and Elanor (Lord) Edwards. Sister of James Edwards and Gayle Charlton. Mother of Betsy Hallahan and the late Scott Hallahan. Also survived by her loving companion of 35 years, Arthur Prousalis and her grandchildren Grace Hanson, Logan, Conor, Ben and Luke Prousalis.

Visitation for relatives and friends in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave, Wakefield on Friday Nov. 5 from 5-7 p.m. Followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Linda may be made to Great Dog Rescue New England at www.grdne.com.