Had an energetic and vivacious presence

EAST FALMOUTH — Clara (Betty) LaVigne Reppucci, formerly of North Reading and Falmouth, passed away on March 16, 2023. She was born to Lyman and Bertha LaVigne of Chazy, New York, and is survived by her children, Judith Reppucci of Cotuit; Claire Reppucci of Wakefield; Cathy and Alan Croswell of Palm Coast, Fla.; Stephen and Margaret Reppucci of Newbury; Paul and Sarah Reppucci of Falmouth; and Susan Reppucci and Mike Boussy of Dover. Her grandchildren include Christopher Croswell, Matthew Croswell, Michael Reppucci, Andrew Croswell, Amanda Pisano, David Reppucci, Rachael Alionheart, Leah Reppucci, Madelyn Reppucci, Sadie Reppucci, Justina Reppucci, Luciano Boussy and Mirabella Boussy. Her great-grandchildren include Connor Croswell, Sarah Croswell and newborn Roman Pisano.

Betty’s family moved from New York to Massachusetts at the start of WWII. She graduated from Cheverus Catholic High School in Malden, and held various secretarial positions prior to marrying Giusino (Chet) Reppucci. The couple raised six children on a wooded homestead in North Reading before retiring to Falmouth, where they’d walk around Jenkin’s Pond every morning, often hand in hand and saying the rosary. They were active parishioners at Christ the King in Mashpee and devoted volunteers with the church’s St. Vincent de Paul Society. Betty was an energetic and vivacious presence who loved nothing more than taking care of others and who especially enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Always upbeat, she delighted in keeping others entertained with cheer- fully off-key renditions of music from her youth.

Betty enjoyed a full and happy life and often told her family, “Don’t cry for me when I die. Have a party and enjoy yourselves.” On Friday, May 5, her family will greet attendees at Christ the King Church in Mashpee prior to the funeral mass at 11 a.m., which will be followed by a collation in the church hall. The following day, Saturday, May 6, visitation will be held at Croswell’s Funeral Home in North Reading from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a private burial.

For online guestbook and directions please visit www.chapmanfuneral.com.