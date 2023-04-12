Loving husband and father who loved watching animal movies

LINCOLN — Henry I. Britner Jr., 79, died Friday, April 7, at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln.

Born in Revere on December 11, 1943 he was the son of the late Henry Britner, Sr. and Grace (Paterson) Britner.

Henry was a graduate of Wakefield High School. He retired in 2007 as a projectionist for Doble Engineering of Waltham and moved to Wakefield upon his retirement. In his spare time, he loved watching animal movies.

Henry was the beloved husband of the late Geraldine M. (Giblin) Britner. He is survived by his two daughters, Gerrilyn Ryan and her husband Matthew of Waltham and Leigh Ann Britner of Wakefield; his grandchildren, Evan T. Britner of Wakefield, Kristine R. Ryan and Jaelyn G. Britner of Waltham. Brother of Elizabeth Hoxie and her late husband Stephen.

His funeral service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, April 14, at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, April 13, from 4-7 p.m.

Interment at Puritan Lawn Park in Peabody.

In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776.