Retired pilot who loved to farm and grow vegetables

WAKEFIELD — David Anthony Sullo passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on March 3, 2023. He is the son of the late Edward and Ruth Sullo of Wakefield. David was born September 6, 1944, grew up in Wakefield and graduated from Wakefield High School class of 1962.

He began his career working as an auto mechanic and later became an aircraft mechanic. HisHis love of aviation compelled him to become a pilot and he started flying for Air New England in the early 1970’s. He retired in 2004 as a captain for Continental Airlines after a long and successful career.

Although he was a pilot by trade, he was a farmer at heart and loved to grow vegetables and raise pigs on his farm in the Greenwood section of Wakefield. He loved to share his crop with family and friends and sold the rest at the local farmers markets. David was also an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing, especially with his sons at his camp in Starks, Maine.

He leaves behind his wife Cheri Sullo of 32 years along with his son David Sullo and partner Tiffany Deane of Wakefield; son Nicholas and wife Leah Sullo of Amesbury; stepchildren Wendy and Michael Walsh of Wakefield; Adam and Brooke Flanders of Sarasota, Fla.; and Craig and Ashleigh Flanders of Myrtle Beach, SC. He was a loving grandfather to Joseph and Jack Sullo, Sydney and Justin Walsh, Beau and Liv Flanders along with his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved friends. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his siblings Edward Sullo and Ruth Salonen.

A celebration of David’s life will be held on June 3, 2023 with details to follow. Any donations in David’s name would be appreciated to either the Starks Enrichment & Education Society (SEEdS), 57 Anson Road, Starks, ME 04911, https://www.starksme.com/seeds or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.