WAKEFIELD — Pasquale C. Serrentino, age 88, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2023. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Sandra Rolfe Serrentino, his eldest son, Vincent C. Serrentino, and his grandson, Jessie P. Malonson. He was predeceased by his son, Dana T. Serrentino and his daughter, Lynne J. Serrentino.

Patsy was born in Wakefield on February 19, 1935 and was the son of the late Vincent and Rose (Christopher) Serrentino. He resided in Wakefield for his lifetime, building his home and establishing himself in business. In 1962 he also built a home in Gloucester at Wingaersheek Beach, where his family spent many memorable times. Pat was always surrounded by friends and family and was happiest in their company. He also loved his furry four-legged friends too.

In his younger years, Patsy loved to play music on his guitar and piano. He played guitar in the style of “Johnny Cash,” and serenaded friends and family at the piano. His favorite song was Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” a musical testament to his philosophy in life.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, March 22 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service in First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Wakefield on Thursday, March 23 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield.