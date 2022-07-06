Enjoyed going to the beach at her vacation home in York, Maine

WAKEFIELD — Dorothy Ida (Salucco) Crusco, age 89, of Wakefield died Friday, July 1 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Born in Wakefield on February 15, 1933, she was the daughter of the late James and Filomena (Giardullo) Salucco.

Dorothy was born and raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1950 and also a graduate of Mount Auburn School of Nursing, Class of 1953. She had gone to work as a registered nurse at Malden Hospital, briefly pausing her 39-year career to raise her three children. Dorothy ultimately returned to Malden Hospital where she remained until her retirement in the 1990’s. She enjoyed going to the beach, most especially her vacation home in York, Maine. She was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church of Wakefield.

She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Crusco, Sr. She was the loving mother of Thomas A. Crusco, Jr. of Wakefield; Steven J. Crusco and his wife, Charlene, of Winchester; and Sheila M. Crusco of Reading. She was the cherished grandmother of Michael Crusco, Nicholas Crusco, and Thomas Crusco III.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Friday at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield prior to the mass from 9 – 10:30 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.