FITCHBURG — The Wakefield Police Department would like to congratulate Officer Matthew Warren who received the “Law Enforcement Exemplary Performance Award” at the 2022 Law Enforcement/Mental Health Conference in Fitchburg on June 29.

“Mental illness and behavioral health issues are some of the most challenging issues that our officers work with,” said Deputy Police Chief Craig Calabrese. “We are fortunate to have such an outstanding group of officers that consistently perform at a high level, as well as strong support from our social services personnel.”

Officer Warren has been with the Wakefield Police Department since 2007. He mentors new officers as a Field Training Officer (FTO) and is a member of WPD’s Crisis Intervention Team (CIT).

“Officer Warren excels in multiple aspects of policing and has been a leader in this area for many years,” Calbrese said. “He provides dedicated services to these citizens and looks to build a rapport and understand the needs of the individual. Officer Warren positively impacts the Town of Wakefield by demonstrating proactive, collaborative efforts and teamwork around issues related to mental health and law enforcement.”