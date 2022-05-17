Time spent with grandchildren and their children brought her joy

WAKEFIELD — Eleanor Cicciarella, age 96 of Ashland, formerly of Wakefield, died on Sunday, May 15 at her home.

Born on February 1, 1926 in New York, “Ellie” was the loving daughter of the late Salvatore and Concettina (Cambareri) Giuliano.

She was the beloved wife of 58 years of David Cicciarella and the devoted mother of David and his wife Cindy and Robert and his wife Margaret. Ellie was also the dear sister of the late Mary Nasella, Annette DeVincenzo, Tina Giuliano, Nancy Cicciarella and Clara Rolli.

She leaves behind 8 grandchildren, David and his wife Lindsey of Holliston, Michael of Pompano Beach, Florida, Linda and her fiancé Bryan Olson of Milford, Steven and his fiancé Nichole Blanchard of Temple, Texas, Alison Ruzic and her husband Chris, Adrienne Geiss and her husband Joey, Adam and his wife Lesley all of Mission Viejo, California and Alec of Homer, Alaska. She is also survived by her daughter in law, Maryjean O’Connor and her husband Gene of Mission Viejo.

Ellie’s greatest joy was spending time with her 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren who loved cooking with “Gigi”. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Ellie loved to travel with her friends, “the couples,” and especially taking family vacations on Cape Cod and Lake Winnipesaukee.

Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories on Thursday, May 19 at 11 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield followed by interment at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield at 12 noon.