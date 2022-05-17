Wakefield native remembered for warmth, kindness

STONEHAM — Donald J. Crupi of Stoneham passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Winchester Hospital. He is 84 years of age.

Born on Tuesday, August 31, 1937 in Wakefield, Donald is the loving son of the late Carmelo Crupi and Rose (Pizzuto) Crupi. Donald was a warm, kind and gentle son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed.

Donald is the beloved husband of the late Louise (Langone) Crupi. He is the devoted father of Laura Colantuoni and her husband Gerald “Jay”, Carolyn Palermo and Stephen Crupi. The cherished grandfather of Gina Palermo, Kaitlyn Crupi and Kalie Crupi, Donald is the dear brother of Rosalie Ganem, David Crupi, Thomas Crupi and the late Joseph Crupi. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Route 28) Stoneham, Thursday, May 19 at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass Celebrating Donald’s Eternal Life in St. Joseph’s Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Donald’s Family on Wednesday, May 18th from 4-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Parking attendants and elevator available. Interment Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

Please consider making donations in Donald’s Memory to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.

Arrangements by the Barile Family Funeral Home. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome