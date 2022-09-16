Traveled internationally, enjoyed dancing the jitterbug and loved being a grandmother

WAKEFIELD — Frances M. Giamarco, aged 87, a long-time resident of Wakefield, peacefully passed on August 22, surrounded by her loving family.

Frances was born and raised in Patterson Creek, West Virginia. She moved to Washington, DC, to work, where she met her husband-to-be, Dr. Louis Giamarco. They were married 62 years. While living in Washington, Frances modeled for Time Magazine, National Geographic, and Newsweek. She traveled internationally with her husband, Lou, and enjoyed visiting Aruba annually. She enjoyed dancing the jitterbug, and one of her greatest joys was being a grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Louis, Her daughter, Melanie, Her son Matteo, three grandchildren, Isabella, Abrianna, and Luca, and her brother, Mike Fisher. She was a devout Christian and loved her life in honor of the Holy Spirit.

Her funeral service was held on Tuesday, August 30 at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends was held prior to the service starting at 9 a.m. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield.